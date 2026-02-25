The Israeli army has launched a new incursion into Syria's Quneitra province, with dozens of military vehicles entering the southwestern region.
An Israeli force consisting of 30 military vehicles entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar area near the village of Ain Zivan in the southern countryside of Quneitra, according to Alikhbariya TV.
The channel said Israeli forces fired illumination flares into the sky over the area but did not clarify whether the troops later withdrew or remained at the site.
The raid came hours after Israeli forces staged a similar incursion into the Quneitra countryside, detaining a shepherd and confiscating his livestock.
Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through and damaging farmland.
The latest incursion comes despite the announcement on January 6 of the formation of a contact mechanism between Syria and Israel, under US supervision, aimed at coordinating information exchange, reducing military escalation, promoting diplomatic engagement and exploring trade opportunities.
Damascus has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.