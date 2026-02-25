The Israeli army has launched a new incursion into Syria's Quneitra province, with dozens of military vehicles entering the southwestern region.

An Israeli force consisting of 30 military vehicles entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar area near the village of Ain Zivan in the southern countryside of Quneitra, according to Alikhbariya TV.

The channel said Israeli forces fired illumination flares into the sky over the area but did not clarify whether the troops later withdrew or remained at the site.

The raid came hours after Israeli forces staged a similar incursion into the Quneitra countryside, detaining a shepherd and confiscating his livestock.