MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israel launches new raid into Syria's Quneitra in fresh violation of sovereignty
Dozens of Israeli military vehicles stage a new incursion into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, marking the latest violation of the country's sovereignty.
Israel launches new raid into Syria's Quneitra in fresh violation of sovereignty
Israeli troops stage fresh operation in Quneitra countryside [File] / Reuters
7 hours ago

The Israeli army has launched a new incursion into Syria's Quneitra province, with dozens of military vehicles entering the southwestern region.

An Israeli force consisting of 30 military vehicles entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar area near the village of Ain Zivan in the southern countryside of Quneitra, according to Alikhbariya TV.

The channel said Israeli forces fired illumination flares into the sky over the area but did not clarify whether the troops later withdrew or remained at the site.

The raid came hours after Israeli forces staged a similar incursion into the Quneitra countryside, detaining a shepherd and confiscating his livestock.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through and damaging farmland.

The latest incursion comes despite the announcement on January 6 of the formation of a contact mechanism between Syria and Israel, under US supervision, aimed at coordinating information exchange, reducing military escalation, promoting diplomatic engagement and exploring trade opportunities.

Damascus has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two sides.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan announces probe into Türkiye's F-16 crash, offers condolences
Palestine slams US consular services in occupied West Bank settlements
US warns Ukraine over Caspian pipeline strike
Japan raids Microsoft offices over suspected antitrust breach: report
Israeli forces raid refugee camp, detain Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Head of Ukraine's negotiating team to meet US envoys on February 26: Zelenskyy
Israeli fire kills Palestinian, wounds others in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire
Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
China urges US to honour nuclear test moratorium
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides