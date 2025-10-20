A Palestinian rights organisation has warned of the deteriorating health of senior Hamas leader Mohammad Jamal al-Natsheh, who is being held in Israeli prisons, accusing authorities of "deliberate medical neglect and torture."

In a statement Monday, the Palestine Center for Prisoners' Studies said it fears that Israel may be attempting to "assassinate Natsheh (68) from Hebron" through deliberate medical neglect, despite his critical condition.

The centre said al-Natsheh, who suffers from several chronic illnesses, has experienced a "severe decline in his health" and now suffers from memory loss and disorientation, prompting Israeli authorities to transfer him to Ramla Prison Hospital in central Israel.

According to the statement, he was detained in March 2025 and subjected to "brutal interrogation and physical torture" despite his age and fragile health.

The centre described al-Natsheh as one of Al Khalil’s prominent figures and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, elected on behalf of Hamas in 2006.

It added that he has been detained dozens of times by Israel, spending a total of 23 years in prison, most of them under administrative detention without charge, in what it called "an act of political revenge."