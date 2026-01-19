Israel has killed three Palestinians and wounded others across Gaza, marking a fresh violation of the ceasefire that took effect last October, according to medical sources.
A medical source said a child had been shot in the head by Israeli forces in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza and later died of his wounds.
The source added that a 17-year-old Palestinian has also been killed after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli fire and transferred to Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.
Israeli forces have also shot and critically injured a 20-year-old man in the southern city of Khan Younis, who was later pronounced dead, the source said.
Separately, a Palestinian youth has been wounded by an Israeli bomb explosion in northern Gaza.
Local sources said an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a group of civilians in the town of Beit Lahiya, injuring the young man in an area from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn.
Israeli artillery shelling has also been reported in eastern areas of Deir al Balah in central Gaza and in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City.
Israeli forces have additionally fired randomly east of the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza.
The attacks have followed the killing of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in separate incidents in northern and southern Gaza on Sunday, on claims that they crossed the artificial Yellow Line.
The line is stipulated in the ceasefire agreement and separates Israeli military deployment zones in the east from areas where Palestinians are “permitted” to move in the west.
Israeli troops continue to invade southern and eastern “buffer zones” of the enclave, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, maintaining control over nearly 50 percent of the territory.
At least 465 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 1,280 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.