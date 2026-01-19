Israel has killed three Palestinians and wounded others across Gaza, marking a fresh violation of the ceasefire that took effect last October, according to medical sources.

A medical source said a child had been shot in the head by Israeli forces in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza and later died of his wounds.

The source added that a 17-year-old Palestinian has also been killed after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli fire and transferred to Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza.

Israeli forces have also shot and critically injured a 20-year-old man in the southern city of Khan Younis, who was later pronounced dead, the source said.

Separately, a Palestinian youth has been wounded by an Israeli bomb explosion in northern Gaza.

Local sources said an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a group of civilians in the town of Beit Lahiya, injuring the young man in an area from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn.