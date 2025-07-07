ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
"They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells US media figure Tucker Carlson.
Israel attempted to assassinate Iran president: Tehran
Tucker Carlson interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. / Others
July 7, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview released on Monday that Israel, which last month fought a 12-day war with Iran, had attempted to assassinate him.

"They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed," Pezeshkian told US media figure Tucker Carlson in response to a question on whether he believed Israel had tried to kill him.

"It was not the United States that was behind the attempt on my life. It was Israel. I was in a meeting... they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting," he said according to a translation of his remarks from Persian, in apparent reference to an alleged assassination attempt during the recent war.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The Israeli attacks took place days before Tehran and Washington were set to meet for a new round of nuclear talks which began on April 12.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran during the conflict, according to the judiciary.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli attacks drew waves of retaliatory drone and missile fire, killing 28 people in Israel, according to authorities.

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel saw it, along with the United States, launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

During the interview with Carlson, Pezeshkian said his country has "no problem" restarting nuclear talks, provided that trust can be reestablished between the two countries.

"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," the Iranian president said.

"There is a condition ... for restarting the talks. How are we going to trust the United States again? We re-entered the negotiations, then how can we know for sure that in the middle of the talks the Israeli regime will not be given the permission again to attack us."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat