Specialist police officers on Friday were searching for a gunman after three people were killed a day earlier in a shooting now being treated as a domestic violence-related incident in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Three people, including two women, were killed on Thursday in the town of Lake Cargelligo, police said.

Authorities also said a man was taken to hospital in a “serious but stable condition” following the incident.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf said that while Lake Cargelligo is not formally under lockdown, residents have been urged to remain indoors where possible for their own safety.