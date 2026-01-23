WORLD
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Authorities say incident is being treated as domestic violence-related; residents urged to stay indoors.
Authorities say a man was taken to hospital in a “serious but stable condition” following the incident. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

Specialist police officers on Friday were searching for a gunman after three people were killed a day earlier in a shooting now being treated as a domestic violence-related incident in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Three people, including two women, were killed on Thursday in the town of Lake Cargelligo, police said.

Authorities also said a man was taken to hospital in a “serious but stable condition” following the incident.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor John Medcalf said that while Lake Cargelligo is not formally under lockdown, residents have been urged to remain indoors where possible for their own safety.

Police said they are searching for 37-year-old Julian Ingram, also known as Julian Pierpoint, in connection with the shootings.

“[Mr. Ingram] is known to police and he has come under our attention for apprehended domestic violence issues,” Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland of the Western Region Command said.

“We believe that all the parties are known to each other, and we are treating it as a domestic violence-related incident at this time,” he added.

