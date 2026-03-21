WAR ON GAZA
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Guterres says UN cooperating with Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza: report
Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed Trump’s Gaza initiative to fund and support the Palestinian enclave's reconstruction while stressing the importance of international law.
Guterres says UN cooperating with Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza: report
Guterres also called for an end to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. / AFP
March 21, 2026

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, which seeks to fund and provide essential support for Gaza reconstruction plan to rebuild homes and infrastructure, Politico has reported.

“There is an objective there that was defined, approved by the Security Council, and we are cooperating actively with structures created by the Board of Peace,” Guterres told the news outlet in an interview on Saturday.

Guterres saw no need for the board beyond Gaza's reconstruction: “This is not the effective way to address the dramatic problems that we have now.”

“We need to be clear about international law, to be clear about the values of the Charter of the United Nations. That is essential in any peace initiative.”

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He called for an end to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the UN could help protect the waterway and be part of a plan to de-escalate attacks.

Guterres said he had not spoken with Trump since the start of the war, although he has spoken to others in the administration.

RelatedTRT World - Here’s all that you need to know about Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza
SOURCE:reuters
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