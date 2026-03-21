UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, which seeks to fund and provide essential support for Gaza reconstruction plan to rebuild homes and infrastructure, Politico has reported.

“There is an objective there that was defined, approved by the Security Council, and we are cooperating actively with structures created by the Board of Peace,” Guterres told the news outlet in an interview on Saturday.

Guterres saw no need for the board beyond Gaza's reconstruction: “This is not the effective way to address the dramatic problems that we have now.”

“We need to be clear about international law, to be clear about the values of the Charter of the United Nations. That is essential in any peace initiative.”