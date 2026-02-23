The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of its foreign ministers on Thursday to address Israel’s decisions to expand illegal settlements and pursue annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The Jeddah meeting comes at the request of Palestine “to coordinate positions and discuss ways of action to confront these invalid decisions” and measures aimed at “changing the legal, political and demographic status of Palestinian territory and undermining the two-state solution”, the organisation’s General Secretariat said in a statement.

On February 15, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register large areas in the occupied West Bank as “state property”, for the first time since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.