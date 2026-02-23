WORLD
OIC calls emergency meeting over Israel's occupied West Bank moves
On February 15, Israel approved a plan to classify large parts of the West Bank as “state property” for the first time since its 1967 occupation.
Palestinians warn that Israel’s actions pave the way for a formal annexation of the occupied West Bank. / AA
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of its foreign ministers on Thursday to address Israel’s decisions to expand illegal settlements and pursue annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The Jeddah meeting comes at the request of Palestine “to coordinate positions and discuss ways of action to confront these invalid decisions” and measures aimed at “changing the legal, political and demographic status of Palestinian territory and undermining the two-state solution”, the organisation’s General Secretariat said in a statement.

On February 15, the Israeli government approved a proposal to register large areas in the occupied West Bank as “state property”, for the first time since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.

According to Israeli media, the measure includes opening previously frozen land registration procedures, cancelling old Jordanian legislation banning the sale of land to Jews, and disclosing land records that had remained confidential for decades.

Palestinians warn that Israel’s actions pave the way for a formal annexation of the occupied West Bank, which they say would end prospects for a Palestinian state envisioned in United Nations resolutions.

SOURCE:AA
