Israel has no legal authority to permanently replace Jordanian-era laws with Israeli legislation in the occupied West Bank, but can only suspend them through military orders based on the military regime it imposed in the territory since 1967, experts said.

“Practically, Israel can suspend Jordanian-era laws through military orders based on the military regime it imposed after 1967, but legally it does not have the right to permanently abolish these laws or replace them with its sovereign legislation," Issa Al-Shalabi, a political science professor at Jordan’s Al-Hussein Bin Talal University, told Anadolu in an interview.

On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a series of decisions allowing Israelis to purchase land in the occupied West Bank, repealing Jordanian-era laws that have governed land ownership since 1967, and extending Israeli authority into areas under Palestinian civil control.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, the decisions include repealing a law barring the sale of Palestinian land to Jews in the West Bank, unsealing land ownership records, and transferring building permit authority in a Hebron settlement bloc from the Palestinian municipality to Israel’s civil administration.

“Abolishing a law presupposes legal sovereignty, which does not exist internationally. This means Israel is imposing a fait accompli by force, not by legitimacy," Shalabi said.

He said facilitating the sale of land to illegal settlers constitutes a violation of UN Security Council resolutions 242, 446, and 2334, and “may legally amount to a war crime.”

The professor stressed that Jordan has tools to counter the Israeli moves.

Amman "enjoys a unique legal status as the former legal authority, which grants it a special role in safeguarding holy sites and documenting violations,” Shalabi said.

“Jordan can move by activating its diplomatic tools at the UN, supporting International Criminal Court files with official memoranda, and using the 1994 peace treaty (with Israel) as a means of political pressure,” he added.

On Jordanian-Palestinian coordination, the professor said the two sides cooperate on three levels, including legally by unifying positions before international courts and reaffirming the Jordanian legal reference for the occupied territory.

“Politically, they coordinate messages with the EU to highlight the undermining of the two-state solution,” he said. “On the ground, they cooperate to support Palestinian resilience and preventing land leakage through legal mechanisms.”

"The Jordanian-Palestinian cooperation is the base for obstructing any legitimisation of the (Israeli) decisions and protecting the historical legal reference," he stressed.

‘Illegal’ Israeli move

Abdullah Kanaan, the secretary-general of Jordan's Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs, said the Israeli measures are part of efforts “to create a reality that legitimises settlements, annexation, and the displacement of the Palestinian people.”

“The Jordanian law banning the transfer of property ownership to Israelis remains valid and enforceable in the West Bank under the historical status quo, given that the West Bank and Jerusalem are occupied territories governed by international law and the Geneva and Hague Conventions,” he told Anadolu.