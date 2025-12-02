WORLD
2 min read
Syria’s top diplomat meets US envoy amid Israeli violations
The meeting came a day after US President Trump warned Israel against destabilising Syria.
Syria’s top diplomat meets US envoy amid Israeli violations
File photo: Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes. / TRT World
December 2, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani and US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack have discussed regional developments and ways to enhance cooperation amid efforts by Washington to rein in Israeli violations.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that al Shaibani met with Barrack in Damascus, where the two discussed regional developments and ways to bolster cooperation between Damascus and Washington “to serve their common interests”.

No further details were provided on the nature of the talks or specific issues addressed.

The meeting came one day after US President Donald Trump, on Monday, warned Israel against destabilising Syria, shortly before holding a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

The US president praised Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa, saying he is “working diligently” to ensure that “good things happen” for both countries.

Syrian government figures indicate that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 air strikes and over 400 ground incursions into southern provinces. 

After the fall of the Assad regime last year, Israel also expanded its hold over the occupied Golan Heights by seizing the UN-patrolled buffer zone, a step that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches new raid into southern Syria despite Trump’s call for restraint
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report