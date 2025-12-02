Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani and US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack have discussed regional developments and ways to enhance cooperation amid efforts by Washington to rein in Israeli violations.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that al Shaibani met with Barrack in Damascus, where the two discussed regional developments and ways to bolster cooperation between Damascus and Washington “to serve their common interests”.

No further details were provided on the nature of the talks or specific issues addressed.

The meeting came one day after US President Donald Trump, on Monday, warned Israel against destabilising Syria, shortly before holding a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.