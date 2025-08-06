WORLD
3 min read
US has better understanding of conditions under which Russia would end Ukraine war — Rubio
Rubio's remarks come as the White House says Trump could meet both Putin and Zelenskyy next week.
US has better understanding of conditions under which Russia would end Ukraine war — Rubio
Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Putin in recent weeks over the war. / Reuters Archive
August 6, 2025

The US has a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be prepared to end its war in Ukraine after President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"For the first time perhaps since this administration began, we have some concrete examples of the kinds of things that Russia would ask for in order to end the war," Rubio said on Wednesday in an interview with Fox Business Network's "Kudlow," adding that the key elements of any agreement would involve territory.

Earlier, the White House said that President Donald Trump could meet as early as next week with Vladimir Putin following what the US president described as "highly productive" talks in Moscow between his special envoy and the Russian leader.

The potential summit was discussed in a call between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy that, according to a senior source in Kiev, included NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of Britain, Germany and Finland.

"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the president is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"President Trump wants this brutal war to end."

The New York Times and CNN, citing people familiar with the plan, said Trump plans to sit down with Putin as early as next week, and then wants a three-way meeting with the Russian leader and Zelenskyy.

The phone call came after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian leadership in Moscow earlier in the day for talks described by the Kremlin as "productive" — with Trump's deadline looming to impose fresh sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that afterwards he had briefed some European allies.

"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he said.

RECOMMENDED

Minutes later, however, a senior US official said that "secondary sanctions" were still expected to be implemented in two days' time.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy, Trump speak after Putin-Witkoff meeting

Sanctions threat

Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Putin in recent weeks over the war.

The White House has not officially outlined what action it would take against Russia, but Trump has previously threatened to impose "secondary tariffs" targeting Russia's key trade partners, such as China and India.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered steeper tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

The move would aim to stifle Russian exports, but would risk significant international disruption.

Trump said on Tuesday he would await the outcome of the Moscow talks before ordering any economic sanctions.

"We're going to see what happens," he told reporters. "We'll make that determination at that time."

Without explicitly naming Trump, the Kremlin on Tuesday slammed "threats" to hike tariffs on Russia's trading partners as "illegitimate."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention