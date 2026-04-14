A fifth woman has accused US Representative Eric Swalwell of sexual misconduct, after the embattled Democratic congressman announced his resignation from the House of Representatives and said he was suspending his campaign for governor of California.

At a press conference at her lawyer's offices in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday Lonna Drewes described a 2018 alleged encounter with Swalwell, accusing him of drugging her drink and raping her.

Drewes said the lawmaker had previously invited her to two public events. The third time they met, she had a glass of wine that she believes he drugged.

Drewes claimed that when they stopped at his hotel room, she was already incapacitated and he raped her. At one point, she said, he choked her and she lost consciousness.

"I thought I died," Drewes said.

She said the incident had a profound effect on her mental health, and that she self-medicated, lost the will to live and cried constantly for years afterward.

"My delay in taking action against Eric was driven by fear, not doubt. Fear of his political power," Drewes said.

A representative for Swalwell, who is married and has three children, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Drewes’ attorney, Lisa Bloom, said that her firm will be filing a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office.

The firm will be providing evidence including text messages, journal entries and witness information.