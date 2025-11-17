US
Trump says US will sell F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of crown prince's White House visit
US president confirms Riyadh will receive advanced stealth fighters, despite Israeli concerns.
Riyadh has sought access to the F-35 for years. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that the United States would sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, confirming long-standing Saudi interest in acquiring the advanced aircraft ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House.

"We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s," Trump told reporters when asked if Washington would approve the sale during Tuesday’s meeting.

"They’ve been a great ally," he added.

Israel remains the only country in the Middle East currently operating the aircraft, and Israeli officials have expressed unease about any deal that could alter the region’s military balance, even as Washington pushes Saudi Arabia to normalise relations.

Many to discuss

Alongside the fighter jet discussions, a source familiar with the talks said Trump and the crown prince are expected to sign a framework for civilian nuclear cooperation.

Saudi Arabia says it wants advanced US nuclear technology under a "123 agreement" as part of its efforts to diversify away from fossil fuels.

Such agreements are subject to strict non-proliferation rules and would face rigorous scrutiny in Congress.

Washington has so far limited F-35 sales to its closest allies, including several NATO countries and Israel.

Saudi Arabia says it is not seeking nuclear weapons.

The crown prince hosted Trump earlier this year and is expected to push for US security guarantees.

Trump, for his part, is set to ask Riyadh to normalise ties with Israel, though Saudi Arabia is unlikely to agree at this stage.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
