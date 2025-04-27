WORLD
2 min read
India, Pakistan troops exchange fire for third straight night in Kashmir
Relations between India and Pakistan plunge to their lowest level in years.
00:00
India, Pakistan troops exchange fire for third straight night in Kashmir
UN urges the arch-rivals to show "maximum restraint". / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 27, 2025

Troops from Pakistan and India exchanged fire in disputed Kashmir for a third night in a row, officials said Sunday.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in New Delhi-administered Kashmir for a quarter of a century.

Islamabad has denied any involvement, calling attempts to link Pakistan to the attack "frivolous" and vowed to respond to any Indian action.

Indian security forces have launched a giant manhunt for those responsible for killing 26 men at a tourist hotspot in Pahalgam on April 22, with police naming two Pakistani nationals among the fugitive gunmen.

The Indian army said on Sunday there had been "unprovoked" firing of small arms "initiated by Pakistan" along the Line of Control (LOC) that separates the two countries.

RelatedTRT Global - Kashmir simmers as Indian forces blow up several homes

"(Our) own troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire," it added.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan has not yet confirmed the latest exchange of fire.

In the aftermath of the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

In response, Islamabad has ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals—with the exception of Sikh pilgrims—and closing the main border crossing from its side.

The United Nations has urged the two countries to show "maximum restraint" so that issues can be "resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique