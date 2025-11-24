EUROPE
2 min read
US-backed Ukraine peace plan reportedly trimmed to 19 points after Geneva talks
A joint US-Ukraine statement says the meeting showed "meaningful progress toward aligning positions."
US-backed Ukraine peace plan reportedly trimmed to 19 points after Geneva talks
US-Ukraine talks reduce peace proposal to 19 points: Report / AFP
November 24, 2025

The US peace proposal for ending the war in Ukraine has been pared back from 28 points to 19 after talks in Geneva, US and Ukrainian officials said, describing the discussions as constructive but not final, US media reported on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said "tremendous" progress had been made during negotiations with Ukrainian and European counterparts, but that more work was still needed.

A joint US-Ukraine statement said the meeting showed “meaningful progress toward aligning positions.”

People briefed on the talks told the Financial Times that nine provisions were removed from the original draft, but did not specify which.

European officials had earlier objected to some points concerning sanctions and frozen Russian assets, saying those decisions fall under EU authority.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called the reduction a “step forward,” while stressing that several major issues must still be resolved.

RECOMMENDED

The 28-point US plan to end the over three-and-a-half-year war is on the table in Geneva, where representatives of Washington, Kiev, and European capitals met to discuss details.

Trump said on Saturday that the US-drafted plan would not be his "final offer," as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kiev and among its allies.

The draft appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO. Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart until Thursday to respond.

Zelenskyy said he faces a tough choice: either the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

On Saturday, the leaders of nine European countries plus Japan, Canada, and top EU officials expressed concern over the plan's proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, warning that they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case