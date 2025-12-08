WORLD
Situation in Benin 'totally under control' after coup attempt: president
President Patrice Talon says he undertook the necessary measures to ensure security in the country.
Benin President Patrice Talon addresses the nation on state broadcaster after coup attempt, in Cotonou, Benin, December 7, 2025. / Reuters
December 8, 2025

The situation in Benin is “totally under control”, and citizens can return to their regular activities, President Patrice Talon said on Sunday following a coup attempt in the country.

The president of the West African country addressed the nation through the state broadcaster Benin TV, and recalled that a “small group of soldiers… started a mutiny to attack republican institutions and destabilise the nation by challenging the democratic order”.

Talon said he undertook, as president and supreme chief of the armies, the necessary measures to ensure security in the country.

Benin’s president also thanked the army officials who remained “republican and loyal to the country”, and vowed that this attempt “will not go unpunished”.

A group of Beninese soldiers told the state broadcaster earlier on Sunday that they had removed President Talon from power and appointed Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri to lead a newly formed “Military Committee for Refoundation”.

Interior Minister Alassane Seidou, however, said on national television that the coup attempt by “a small group of soldiers” was foiled.

Defence and security forces were looking for Tigri, according to the local news site 24 Heures Au Benin.

The attempted coup follows the military coup in Guinea-Bissau in late November, which installed General Horta Inta-A as transitional president.

