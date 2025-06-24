NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has praised Türkiye's defence industrial base and said the country's defence industry should be more closely connected with the UK, Norway, and the European Union.

"Türkiye has a very big defence industrial base. Sometimes (we) forget what they have. I visited some of their companies, it's really impressive," Rutte told the NATO Public Forum in The Hague on Tuesday.

"We have to make sure that the Turkish defence industrial base is as closely connected as possible to the UK, Norway and the European Union," he added.

Rutte warned against creating internal divisions within the alliance based on defence cooperation frameworks, saying: "Let’s not have these fences drawn up within NATO. It won't help."