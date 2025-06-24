TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s defence industry should be linked closer to Europe and allies: NATO chief
'Türkiye has a very big defense industrial base. Sometimes (we) forget what they have,' Mark Rutte says.
NATO chief Mark Rutte says Türkiye's defence industry should be as closely connected as possible with those of the UK, Norway, and EU. / Anadolu Agency
June 24, 2025

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has praised Türkiye's defence industrial base and said the country's defence industry should be more closely connected with the UK, Norway, and the European Union.

"Türkiye has a very big defence industrial base. Sometimes (we) forget what they have. I visited some of their companies, it's really impressive," Rutte told the NATO Public Forum in The Hague on Tuesday.

"We have to make sure that the Turkish defence industrial base is as closely connected as possible to the UK, Norway and the European Union," he added.

Rutte warned against creating internal divisions within the alliance based on defence cooperation frameworks, saying: "Let’s not have these fences drawn up within NATO. It won't help."

Leaders of NATO's 32 member states are gathering in The Hague on June 24-25 for a critical summit dominated by debates over increased defence spending and Ukraine's membership bid.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
