Russia’s top diplomats held consultations with officials from Iraq, Palestine and Türkiye as tensions escalated following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, which, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday, was focused on the urgency of stopping hostilities and returning to the path of political and diplomatic settlement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko separately met Palestinian Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow, where the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Gaza and on the formation of the US-promoted Board of Peace.

Another deputy foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko, also held talks with Turkish Ambassador Tanju Bilgic on the crisis surrounding Iran and broader developments in the Middle East.