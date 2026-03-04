WORLD
Russia holds talks with Iraq, Palestine and Türkiye amid US–Israel–Iran conflict
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and deputies engage regional capitals in push for Middle East de-escalation.
9 hours ago

Russia’s top diplomats held consultations with officials from Iraq, Palestine and Türkiye as tensions escalated following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, which, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday, was focused on the urgency of stopping hostilities and returning to the path of political and diplomatic settlement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko separately met Palestinian Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal in Moscow, where the two sides exchanged views on the situation in Gaza and on the formation of the US-promoted Board of Peace.

Another deputy foreign minister, Andrey Rudenko, also held talks with Turkish Ambassador Tanju Bilgic on the crisis surrounding Iran and broader developments in the Middle East.

"Russia's principled position in favour of the need for the swift de-escalation of the conflict, resolving all issues through political and diplomatic methods, and ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure was confirmed," the ministry's statement read.

Moscow also reiterated its readiness to help facilitate efforts aimed at reaching a settlement.

The US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to destroy Iran's missiles, raze its missile industry to the ground and annihilate the navy, reiterating that it cannot have a nuclear weapon.

The escalation came as talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran’s nuclear programme were ongoing under Oman’s mediation.

SOURCE:AA
