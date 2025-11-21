US President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to open up millions of square kilometres of US coastal waters to oil and gas drilling, officials said, in a move that could lead to a major expansion of fossil fuel extraction.

The plan comes as Washington appears increasingly out of step with much of the developed world, where there is broad acceptance of human-caused climate crisis and growing investment in renewable energy.

Under the proposal announced by the US Department of the Interior, 34 lease sales will be offered, allowing for drilling across 1.27 billion acres — an area roughly the size of the Amazon.

The plan includes waters off Alaska's northern coast that have never been drilled before, areas in the Gulf of Mexico — which the administration calls the Gulf of America — and parts of California's coastline.

"The Biden administration slammed the brakes on offshore oil and gas leasing and crippled the long-term pipeline of America’s offshore production," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said, referring to Trump's predecessor.

Burgum said offshore energy production requires long-term investment.

"By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America’s offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed, and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to come."

Trump: climate science 'a con'