Russia has said it took another village in the west of Ukraine's Donetsk region, as its troops advance towards the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for more than three years, with attacks intensifying this summer and US-led negotiations so far yielding no results to end the fighting.

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Russian troops had captured the village of Myrne, calling the village by its Soviet name, "Karl Marx."

It lies close to the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The ministry claimed forces had moved "deep into the enemy's defence" to take the village.

Myrne was one of two villages Moscow claimed on Sunday.

Earlier, Russia's defence ministry also said its forces also captured the village of Mykolaivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.