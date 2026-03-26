The United States has sent Iran a "15-point action list" as a basis for negotiations to end the current conflict, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said, adding that Pakistan had been acting as a mediator.

Witkoff, speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, said that the nascent talks could be successful if the Iranians realise there are no good alternatives, a realisation Tehran might be coming to, he argued.

"We will see where things lead and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them other than more death and destruction," Witkoff told reporters.

"We have strong signs that this is a possibility."

The US envoy claimed Iran told US negotiators they possess “60 percent enriched uranium, 460 kilograms, enough to make 11 atomic bombs.”