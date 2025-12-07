December 7, 2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro that keeping dialogue channels open with the United States is essential.
According to the Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and key regional developments over the phone.
Erdogan stressed the importance of dialogue between the US and Venezuela, expressing hope that the current tensions would ease.
