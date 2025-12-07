TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Keeping dialogue channels open with US essential, Erdogan tells Maduro
Turkish president and his Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral ties, key regional developments over phone.
Keeping dialogue channels open with US essential, Erdogan tells Maduro
(FILE) Turkish President Erdogan expressed hope that the current tensions between the US and Venezuela would ease. / AA
December 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro that keeping dialogue channels open with the United States is essential.

According to the Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and key regional developments over the phone.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan stressed the importance of dialogue between the US and Venezuela, expressing hope that the current tensions would ease.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Maduro says call with Trump was 'respectful and cordial'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions