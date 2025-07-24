Syria and Saudi Arabia launched their first joint investment forum in Damascus on Thursday, with dozens of agreements worth $6.4 billion expected to be signed to boost economic ties between the two nations.

Held at the Presidential Palace in Damascus, the forum opened in the presence of Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and a high-level Saudi delegation led by Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. ‏

Speaking at the event, Al-Falih said the two sides will sign 47 agreements and memorandums of understanding worth 24 billion Saudi riyals (around $6.4 billion). ‏

The agreements span a wide range of sectors, including industry, energy, construction, and cybersecurity.

‏Al-Falih added that a major deal will be signed by the Saudi company “Bayt Al-Ibaa” to develop a landmark commercial project in the city of Homs.

He said the project’s revenues will be directed to support Syrian communities.