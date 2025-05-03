WORLD
3 min read
US mineral deal could unlock $30B arms aid, protect Ukraine’s sovereignty: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian leader says joint fund with US may bring air defence systems, secure future investment, serve as ‘insurance’ against Russia.
00:00
US mineral deal could unlock $30B arms aid, protect Ukraine’s sovereignty: Zelenskyy
“This mineral resources deal is beneficial for both sides,” he told journalists on Saturday in Kiev. / Reuters
May 3, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed a new US-Ukraine mineral resources agreement as a “win-win” that could help secure vital air defence systems and deepen strategic ties, following talks with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said the agreement, which creates a joint investment fund for mineral extraction and processing, opens the Ukrainian market to American investment and offers a long-term economic and security partnership.

“This mineral resources deal is beneficial for both sides,” he told journalists on Saturday in Kiev.

“I told President Trump I believe our teams will make every effort to move forward constructively and set a firm date for signing,” he was cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the fund would help protect US investments and build trust in Ukraine’s economic future. “In particular, we aim to defend our territory and our people with air defence systems. That’s why we’re ready for these systems to be part of the deal,” he added.

Kiev has already shared its required number of air defence systems with Washington, and Trump expressed a readiness to work on the request, according to Zelenskyy.

He emphasised that “these things are not free” and called for access to purchase US-made weapons.

RelatedTRT Global - US-Ukraine minerals deal: A new edge for Trump over Putin?

‘The best form of insurance’

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy referenced a $15 billion US military aid package for 2025 and a separate $15 billion for 2026, approved by Congress. He suggested both tranches could be advanced and delivered in 2025, under the new fund’s framework, with Ukraine gradually repaying its share.

“This would be a $30 billion US contribution, and Ukraine would repay its share gradually. That’s the kind of deal we’re discussing,” he noted.

Describing the agreement as historic, Zelenskyy said it allows reinvestment into Ukraine’s economy and envisions long-term cooperation beyond exporting raw materials.

He explained that profits could later support Ukrainian infrastructure, provided both sides agree.

He stressed the duty-free export of raw materials to the US while expressing a desire to move toward value-added manufacturing in Ukraine. One of the strategic mineral sites noted is near Pokrovsk in Donetsk, an area close to front-line conflict zones with Russia.

“For American businesses, this mineral agreement is the best form of insurance available right now,” said Zelenskyy. “Trump told me personally, and I consider it a very serious guarantee, that Russia won’t touch Ukraine, because we’re partners now.”

He also disclosed that he raised the issue of expanded US sanctions on Russia during his meeting with Trump, calling the American president’s response “very powerful,” though he did not elaborate.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage