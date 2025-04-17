Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Najat Maalla M'jid, the UN special representative on violence against children, as well as UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Babatunde Ahonsi, and Paolo Marchi, UNICEF’s Türkiye representative.

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday, President Erdoğan’s “Volunteer Ambassadors Project”—launched in 2012 to place children in family environments—was highlighted as a global model.

Stating that the Turkish First Lady has an important leadership power in Türkiye and on a global scale, Paolo Marchi highlighted her leadership role in protecting children.

‘Being the voice of children’

During the meeting, views were exchanged on various activities carried out, and cooperation opportunities were discussed. Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas also attended the meeting.

Afterwards, Erdogan wrote on X: "We discussed strengthening international cooperation to prevent all forms of violence against children and making protective mechanisms more effective.”