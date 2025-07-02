Bangladesh has convicted fugitive ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina of contempt of court and issued a six-month prison sentence in absentia, the first verdict since she was ousted last year.

Hasina, 77, fled to neighbouring India at the culmination of the student-led uprising in August 2024, and has defied orders to return to Dhaka.

"She will serve the sentence the day she arrives in Bangladesh or surrenders to the court," chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam told reporters after the court decision.

The case centered on comments prosecutors said she made after being ousted from power, which they claimed threatened witnesses in ongoing court proceedings.

"The prosecution team believes her comment created an aura of fear among those who filed the cases and among the witnesses," Islam said.

Trials are ongoing