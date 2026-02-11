Australia is demanding criminal charges over a 2024 Israeli air strike on an aid convoy in Gaza that killed seven people, including an Australian aid worker, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday in a case that has drawn sweeping condemnation and strained relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he conveyed the request to visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a meeting earlier in the day.

Australian Zomi Frankcom was one of four World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by an Israeli drone on April 1 2024.

The other aid workers were an American-Canadian dual citizen, a Palestinian and a Polish national.

Three British security staff were also killed in the same air strike.

There was no immediate response on Albanese's request from Herzog, who visited the national capital, Canberra, on Wednesday after spending two days in Sydney.

Herzog's visit triggers controversy

Though Australia's major political parties largely back Herzog's visit, Albanese spoke in Parliament on Wednesday to several lawmakers who opposed it, accusing the Israeli leader of inciting genocide in Gaza and inflaming community tensions within Australia.

Israel has killed over 72,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — in its genocidal war on Gaza and has wounded more than 171,000.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prime minister defended the visit and said it was an opportunity to “raise the issue” of the killed aid workers.

“That’s one of the reasons why you have dialogue in a respectful way; to get outcomes and to advance Australia’s national interests,” he told Parliament.

Four months after the aid convoy strike, an Australian inquiry found the air strike resulted from procedural failures and errors on the part of the Israeli military.

Albanese said it was a “tragedy and an outrage” and that he made clear Australia's "expectation that there be transparency about Israel’s ongoing investigation into the incident.”

"We continue to press for full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges,” he added.