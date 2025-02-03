WORLD
'Separatist' gunmen kill many and set homes ablaze in Nigeria
Ten people were killed and many displaced in an attack on southeastern Nigeria's Amegu Nkalaha, where gunmen also set homes on fire and destroyed properties in the area.
Police are investigating the deadly assault in southeastern Nigeria's Ebonyi State. / AP
February 3, 2025

Gunmen killed 10 people and displaced many others in an attack on the Amegu Nkalaha community in the southeastern Nigeria's Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, police said on Monday.

The attackers believed to be members of the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), also set fire to several homes and destroyed properties, police spokesperson Joshua Ukandu told Anadolu.

"Several houses were also burned selectively in the area, and other properties were destroyed.

Upon receiving the information, we deployed police operatives to the area," Ukandu said.

"We are currently investigating the incident, while normalcy has returned to the area," he added.

While southeastern Nigeria has faced frequent attacks by armed groups, insecurity in the region has also been fueled by clashes between herders and farmers, with farmland destruction and killings persisting despite calls for a nationwide ranching system.

SOURCE:AP
