Security deal is 'impossible' without Israel’s withdrawal, Syria says
Syria's top diplomat clarified that partial agreements with Israel are unacceptable until all territories seized last year are returned.
Syria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad al Shaibani said Syria will not negotiate while Israel occupies its territories. [File photo] / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said on Sunday that Damascus will not pursue a security agreement with Israel unless it fully withdraws from the lands it occupied after December 8, 2024.

“It’s not possible to have a security agreement with Israel while it occupies parts of Syrian soil,” Shaibani said during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital.

“The map should return to what it was on December 7 last year,” the Syrian minister said.

