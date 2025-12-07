December 7, 2025
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani said on Sunday that Damascus will not pursue a security agreement with Israel unless it fully withdraws from the lands it occupied after December 8, 2024.
“It’s not possible to have a security agreement with Israel while it occupies parts of Syrian soil,” Shaibani said during a panel discussion at the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital.
“The map should return to what it was on December 7 last year,” the Syrian minister said.
SOURCE:AA