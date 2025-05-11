WORLD
Diplomatic day: A 'good meeting' in Switzerland, and a 'first meeting' in Kabul
Afghanistan hosted the "first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral" in Kabul.
Regional stability discussed in ‘first meeting of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral’ / Reuters
May 11, 2025

US President Donald Trump hailed talks with China in Switzerland on Saturday, saying the two sides had negotiated "a total reset in a friendly, but constructive, manner".

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland.

Many things were discussed, and much was agreed to." Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding:

"We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. Great progress made!!!"

Pakistan-China-Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Afghanistan hosted the "first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral" in Kabul, where they discussed economic cooperation, security collaboration and regional stability.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi "provided the occasion for a convergence of views on economic and security cooperation as well as regional stability," wrote Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on X.

Sadiq is in Afghanistan for a state visit.

China was represented by Yue Xiaoyong, special representative for Afghanistan.

The nations agreed to host the sixth Afghanistan-China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue in Kabul, said deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry Hafiz Zia Ahmad on X.

The three agreed on extending the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan in a meeting with interim Commerce Minister Azizi, said Sadiq.

This development comes in the wake of the India-Pakistan ceasefire in the region.

