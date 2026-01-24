The Israeli forces have killed two children and wounded several Palestinians in attacks carried out in various parts of Gaza despite a ceasefire.

A medical source told Anadolu on Saturday that two teenagers from the Al-Zawara family, Salman Zakaria, 14, and Mohammed Youssef, 15, were killed when an Israeli bomb exploded near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the two boys in an area from which the Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the terms of the agreement.

Earlier, a source in ambulance and emergency services told Anadolu that several Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike targeting Old Gaza Street in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, an area the Israeli forces had also withdrawn from under the agreement.

In another incident, a medical source said a Palestinian man was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Salateen area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.