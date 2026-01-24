WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the two boys in an area from which the Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the terms of the agreement.
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Israel killed two more children in Gaza. / AA
January 24, 2026

The Israeli forces have killed two children and wounded several Palestinians in attacks carried out in various parts of Gaza despite a ceasefire.

A medical source told Anadolu on Saturday that two teenagers from the Al-Zawara family, Salman Zakaria, 14, and Mohammed Youssef, 15, were killed when an Israeli bomb exploded near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the two boys in an area from which the Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the terms of the agreement.

Earlier, a source in ambulance and emergency services told Anadolu that several Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike targeting Old Gaza Street in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, an area the Israeli forces had also withdrawn from under the agreement.

In another incident, a medical source said a Palestinian man was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Salateen area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

On Saturday morning, a medical source reported that a Palestinian man was wounded in the head by Israeli gunfire in central Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire near the Jasser Building intersection in the city centre.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and wounded over 171,000 in its genocide since October 2023, which has left Gaza in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that began on October 10, Israel has continued attacks, killing 481 Palestinians and wounding 1,313, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.​​​​​​​

RelatedTRT World - Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43