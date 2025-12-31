The US Justice Department revealed it has 5.2 million pages of Epstein files left to review and needs 400 lawyers from four different department offices to help with the process through late January, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

This is likely to extend the final release of the documents to much later than expected after a December 19 deadline set by Congress, the document said.

The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Trump administration ordered the Justice Department to release the files tied to criminal probes of Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, who was friends with US President Donald Trump in the 1990s, in compliance with a transparency law passed by Congress last month.

Collectively, the Criminal Division, the National Security Division, the FBI and the US Attorney's office in Manhattan are providing 400 attorneys to review the files, the document said, a more precise, and potentially much larger, figure than previous estimates from the department.

The review will occur between January 5-23, the document added.

Related TRT World - US releases thousands of new Epstein files amid criticism over redactions

Department leaders are offering telework options and time off awards as incentives for volunteers, the document said, adding that lawyers who assist will be expected to devote three to five hours a day to review about 1,000 documents a day.