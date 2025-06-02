A trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine began on Monday at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

The talks will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and are expected to bring together senior officials from all three countries.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin is also slated to attend.

The Russian delegation attending the meeting includes President Vladimir Putin's advisor Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister of Defense Aleksandr Fomin and the head of the General Staff, Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service deputy head Oleksandr Poklad, and Foreign Intelligence Service deputy head Oleh Luhovskyi.

“The Russian delegation previously received a version of the memorandum concerning a peaceful resolution from Ukraine,” Medinsky said.