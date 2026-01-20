International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has said that a US threat to impose tariffs on European allies over their opposition to Washington’s push to acquire Greenland has increased geopolitical risks in Europe.

"The threat of Greenland-related US tariffs on European allies and European retaliatory measures will be subject to intense discussions, and implementation remains highly uncertain. But it signifies a serious upsurge in transatlantic tensions, increasing pressure in Europe to raise defence spending, posing risks to trade and growth, and weakening deterrence against future Russian aggression," Fitch said in a statement on Monday.

The agency said the initial response from EU officials showed European leaders were seeking to avoid an escalating cycle of retaliation or further weakening of the US commitment to European defence, although some leaders said the Trump administration had crossed a line.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would impose 10 percent tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland from February 1, rising to 25 percent in June, unless a deal is struck for what he called the “complete and total purchase of Greenland” by the US.

European leaders rejected the tariff threat and reiterated solidarity with Denmark.

On Sunday, those eight European countries issued a joint statement denouncing the US threat and reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security, as well as national sovereignty.

Defence spending is likely to grow