Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened that Israel could move towards reoccupying Gaza if the Palestinian resistance group Hamas refuses to disarm, signalling mounting tensions over the next stage of the fragile ceasefire framework.
In an interview on Monday with Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Smotrich said Hamas could soon face a deadline to surrender its weapons and accept full demilitarisation of Gaza.
“If it does not comply, the Israeli army will have international legitimacy and American backing to act itself,” he claimed, adding that military planning was already under way.
Second phase of fragile ceasefire
The remarks come as negotiations over the ceasefire’s second phase remain uncertain.
The current arrangement, brokered with US support, envisions a gradual Israeli withdrawal alongside new security arrangements, including the possible deployment of an international stabilisation force.
Smotrich said such a force would not prevent Israeli military action, saying foreign troops would likely withdraw if Israel decided to launch a new offensive — something he indicated was being actively considered within the government.
The warning reflects growing divisions over Gaza’s post-war future, with Israeli hardliners pushing for full occupation while regional mediators continue to seek a longer-term political framework.
Smotrich’s advocacy on collective punishment
Bezalel Smotrich has repeatedly advocated for sweeping military action in Gaza, previously calling for the enclave to be “flattened” and for its infrastructure to be dismantled to eliminate resistance groups.
The far-right minister has also supported proposals for long-term Israeli occupation over Gaza after the war, including ideas tied to population displacement and the restructuring of governance in the territory.
His statements have often drawn international criticism, with rights groups warning that such rhetoric risks legitimising collective punishment and large-scale destruction in densely populated civilian areas.