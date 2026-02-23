Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened that Israel could move towards reoccupying Gaza if the Palestinian resistance group Hamas refuses to disarm, signalling mounting tensions over the next stage of the fragile ceasefire framework.

In an interview on Monday with Israel’s public broadcaster KAN, Smotrich said Hamas could soon face a deadline to surrender its weapons and accept full demilitarisation of Gaza.

“If it does not comply, the Israeli army will have international legitimacy and American backing to act itself,” he claimed, adding that military planning was already under way.

Related TRT World - Israeli far-right minister pushes forced transfer of Palestinians from West Bank, Gaza

Second phase of fragile ceasefire

The remarks come as negotiations over the ceasefire’s second phase remain uncertain.

The current arrangement, brokered with US support, envisions a gradual Israeli withdrawal alongside new security arrangements, including the possible deployment of an international stabilisation force.