Yemen’s army said on Saturday that 32 of its officers and soldiers were killed and 45 others wounded earlier this month in an attack by Southern Transitional Council forces in the eastern Hadramout province.

The casualties were among members of the First Military Region after clashes erupted when Southern Transitional Council forces attacked army positions in Wadi Hadramout, the Defence Ministry General Staff said in a statement carried by the state-run SABA news agency. The fighting occurred on December 2.

The clashes broke out after the attack targeted sites belonging to the First Military Region, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries on both sides.

The Southern Transitional Council expanded its operations the following day, attacking positions held by forces affiliated with the Hadramout Tribal Alliance before taking control of several oil fields and extending its influence across the entire wadi (riverbed) and desert areas of Hadramout.

“Attacks aim to destabilise security”

The military said the assault had no legal or legitimate justification and aimed to destabilise security in Hadramout, which it described as a relatively stable province, warning that the move threatened liberated areas and undermined the political process and national frameworks.

The statement said some officers and soldiers remain missing, without providing a figure.

The General Staff also accused the attacking forces of killing wounded soldiers and executing detainees, describing the actions as serious violations of local and international law.

The escalation in Hadramout followed the arrival of a Saudi delegation in the province after tensions flared, in an effort to contain the situation in Yemen’s largest governorate by area.

The Saudi delegation later called for Southern Transitional Council forces to withdraw from Hadramout and neighbouring Mahra, according to official statements.