Indonesia's government has suspended the operating licence of video-sharing app TikTok because the platform refused to share data about recent anti-government protests, the ministry of communication and digital affairs has said.

The ministry said it had "temporarily suspended" the app's operating licence for failing to provide adequate data on its live feature's activities during anti-government protests in August.

"This step is a form of the government's firmness after TikTok only provided partial data," Alexander Sabar, director general of digital space supervision, said in the statement.

The government asked TikTok for traffic and other data related to "the alleged monetisation" of live activities from accounts suspected of online gambling.

The ministry said TikTok was given until September 23 to submit data, but failed to do so.

TikTok said it respects the laws of the markets it operates in.

A spokesperson said in a statement that TikTok was working closely with the ministry "...while remaining committed to safeguarding user privacy and ensuring that our platform provides a safe and responsible experience for the community in Indonesia".