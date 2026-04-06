WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
At least 723 Palestinians have been killed, 1,990 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza health authorities.
Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a group of Palestinians in the area. / Reuters
April 6, 2026

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded by Israeli army fire in Gaza, in another violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October, medical sources said.

Ten Palestinians were killed and a large number of others were wounded in an Israeli attack on Monday targeting a gathering of civilians east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

The source said another person was killed and others were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on civilian vehicles east of the town of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces positioned east of Salah al-Din Street opened fire on Palestinian vehicles in an area outside their agreed deployment and control zone under the ceasefire.

Another Palestinian lost his life and a child was injured when an Israeli strike hit a gathering in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, the source added.

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Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a group of Palestinians in the area.

According to Gaza’s health authorities, at least 723 Palestinians have been killed and 1,990 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

The agreement was meant to end a two-year Israeli offensive on Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and destroyed 90 percent of the civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Jewish settlers wound 10 Palestinians, torching homes in the occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
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