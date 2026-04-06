At least 12 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded by Israeli army fire in Gaza, in another violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October, medical sources said.

Ten Palestinians were killed and a large number of others were wounded in an Israeli attack on Monday targeting a gathering of civilians east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

The source said another person was killed and others were wounded when Israeli forces opened fire on civilian vehicles east of the town of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces positioned east of Salah al-Din Street opened fire on Palestinian vehicles in an area outside their agreed deployment and control zone under the ceasefire.

Another Palestinian lost his life and a child was injured when an Israeli strike hit a gathering in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, the source added.