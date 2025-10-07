When Israel’s war on Gaza exploded in October 2023, more than two million residents were cast into near total isolation. With phone lines severed and the internet repeatedly shuttered by Israeli forces, Palestinians were left to navigate a landscape of danger and displacement, relying on the faintest threads of connection to the outside world.

In this deadly vacuum, an older medium reasserted its place: radio. Once dismissed as a relic of the mid-20th century, it has become Gaza’s last unfailing line of communication, delivering news, connecting people, and giving them a sense that they are still part of the world, all through small battery-powered devices, carried in the palm of a hand.



In al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, on Gaza’s seashore where tattered tents sprawl under the weight of displacement, a small radio hums faintly amid the chaos.



A battered transmitter struggles against the noise of war. Sometimes the sound falters, buried beneath static; sometimes a familiar song breaks through, or the recitation of names of the dead, read each evening like a litany, filling the silence with grief and remembrance.



At the helm of Gaza’s last lifeline is Rafat Al-Qudrah, director of the Voice of Palestine and a veteran broadcaster.

He recalls how the station’s programming transformed overnight after October 7, 2023: “Before the war, the Voice of Palestine conveyed the pulse of the Palestinian street,” he says.



“We no longer have the luxury of producing entertainment programmes. Our job now is to constantly monitor the situation, as well as to try to support people and cover difficult human stories.”

He tells TRT World: “Every minute on the radio has become a huge responsibility: to document the war, convey the truth and be the voice of Palestinians to the world.”

The radio stations clinging to survival

Gaza’s few remaining radio stations, the Voice of Palestine, Radio Basma, and BBC’s Emergency Service ‘Gaza Daily’, broadcast over short and medium wave frequencies, accessible only by pocket radios.

Free from reliance on the internet, these waves carry vital information.



Through them, Palestinians in Gaza learn where air strikes are concentrated, when limited aid convoys arrive, whether a ceasefire is expected, and sometimes, simply, whether they can hear a song to ease their fear.

Most Gaza residents listen to the Voice of Palestine, which broadcasts national messages and the memories of those killed, keeping national identity alive, or Radio Basma, which broadcasts religious and humanitarian programmes alongside traditional Palestinian songs, with the aim of bringing Palestinians closer together.

The BBC Emergency Service, launched in November 2023 as Gaza Daily, provides breaking news, security instructions, and aid distribution information from Cairo and London, with daily broadcasts at 05:00 GMT and 15:00 GMT.

The journalists who continue to work under constant threat of targeted Israeli air strikes realise that their voices could mean the difference between life and death or isolation and reunion.

Iyad Abu Shawish, a broadcaster for Basma Radio, tells TRT World, “Every day we come to the studio not knowing if we’ll make it out alive. But we believe people need our voices. We read the names of the martyrs, announce where bread and water are being distributed, and sometimes play a song just to give them a moment of hope.”

Al Qudrah says despite the constant personal danger, he and his colleagues continue to work from makeshift studios in the living rooms of surviving houses or inside tents.



Their previous headquarters have been repeatedly targeted by Israel, and some of their equipment has been destroyed by air strikes. Yet they persist.