Venezuela asks UN Security Council to deem US strikes on vessels off its coast illegal
According to a letter to the UN, Venezuela's ambassador to the UN asked the council to investigate the strikes and determine their illegal nature.
Moncada also requested a "reaffirming the principle of unrestricted respect for the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity." / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Venezuela has asked the United Nations Security Council to determine that deadly US strikes on vessels off its coast are illegal and issue a statement backing Venezuela's sovereignty, according to a letter seen by Reuters news agency.

US President Donald Trump has ordered a large US military buildup in the southern Caribbean, and the troops have conducted at least five strikes on vessels the Trump administration has described as involved in drug trafficking, without providing evidence.

In a letter to the 15-member Security Council, dated Wednesday, Venezuela's UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada accused Washington of killing at least 27 people in the strikes on "civilian vessels transiting international waters."

He asked the council to "investigate" the strikes to "determine their illegal nature" and issue a statement "reaffirming the principle of unrestricted respect for the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of states," including Venezuela.

US veto power

However, the Security Council will be unable to take any action beyond holding meetings on the situation because the United States holds veto power.

The council met for the first time last week over the tensions at the request of Venezuela, Russia, and China.

At that meeting, the United States justified its actions as consistent with Article 51 of the founding UN Charter, which requires the Security Council to be immediately informed of any action states take in self-defence against armed attack.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said on Thursday that Trump would use the intelligence community, the Defence Department, and diplomacy "to defend US sovereignty against actions that are actively killing Americans."

"Venezuela can bring whatever they want to the UN. You know what's also part of the UN is Article 51 of the UN Charter that enables a country to defend itself. And that's what President Trump's doing and is going to do," he told Fox News.


