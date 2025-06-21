Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has taken “an extraordinary series of steps” to safeguard both his life and the leadership structure of the Islamic Republic amid escalating Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing three Iranian officials familiar with emergency war plans, the report said Khamenei has suspended electronic communications and now speaks with commanders primarily through a “trusted aide,” in an effort to avoid detection.

The supreme leader, now “ensconced in a bunker,” has reportedly appointed a line of replacements down the military chain of command, and also named three senior clerics as potential successors in the event of his death, the report added.

The measures come amid Israeli threats to eliminate the Iranian leader.

The officials cited by The New York Times said that Khamenei believes either Israel or the US could attempt to assassinate him.

The report emphasised the seriousness of Iran’s current situation, noting that Khamenei's son Mojtaba, once rumoured to be a frontrunner, is not among the named successors.