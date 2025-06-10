TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in Austria
The Foreign Ministry says it is in close contact with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected.
Ankara has said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities.
June 10, 2025

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a deadly shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, offering condolences to the victims' families and the Austrian people.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic shooting incident that took place today (10 June) at a school in Graz, Austria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ankara said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected by the attack.

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the people of Austria, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement added.

