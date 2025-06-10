Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a deadly shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, offering condolences to the victims' families and the Austrian people.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic shooting incident that took place today (10 June) at a school in Graz, Austria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ankara said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected by the attack.