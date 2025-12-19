TikTok has said that it had signed a joint venture deal with investors that would allow the company to continue operating in the United States and avert a potential ban linked to its Chinese ownership, according to US media reports.

Citing an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg and Axios, TikTok chief executive Shou Chew told employees that the agreement had been approved by the company and its Chinese parent, ByteDance.

The new venture would include Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX as major investors.

Oracle’s executive chairman and founder Larry Ellison is a long-time ally of US President Donald Trump.

Chew said one-third of the US-based venture would be held by existing ByteDance investors, while nearly 20 percent would remain with ByteDance itself, the maximum stake permitted for a Chinese company under US law.

Deal follows US ban legislation

The arrangement follows legislation passed under former president Joe Biden that required ByteDance to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban in its largest market.