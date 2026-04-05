Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his congratulations to Christian citizens and the Christian world on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

“At a time when discrimination, cultural racism, and intolerance are increasingly on the rise, the unity, togetherness, and solidarity displayed by all our citizens, regardless of their beliefs, continue to set an example for the world,” Erdogan said on Sunday, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He stressed their determination to strengthen this climate of peace, which he described as a guarantee of social harmony, particularly during a challenging period for the region.