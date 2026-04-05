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Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says unity and solidarity among citizens, regardless of faith, set example amid rising discrimination and intolerance.
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Erdogan has extended his congratulations to Christian citizens and the Christian world on the occasion of Easter Sunday. / AA
April 5, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his congratulations to Christian citizens and the Christian world on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

“At a time when discrimination, cultural racism, and intolerance are increasingly on the rise, the unity, togetherness, and solidarity displayed by all our citizens, regardless of their beliefs, continue to set an example for the world,” Erdogan said on Sunday, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He stressed their determination to strengthen this climate of peace, which he described as a guarantee of social harmony, particularly during a challenging period for the region.

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“With these thoughts, I once again congratulate all members of the Christian world, especially our Christian citizens with whom we have lived together under the same sky for centuries and will continue to do so forever, on Easter, and wish that it brings peace, stability, and tranquility to our region and the world,” he added.

Easter – the holiest day on the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection and the promise of eternal life – falls this Sunday for Western Christian denominations, and later for Eastern ones, due to the use of different calendars.

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SOURCE:AA
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