Nepal's former prime minister KP Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested over their alleged involvement in a deadly crackdown on protesters in September, police said.

The detentions came on Saturday, a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah and his cabinet were sworn in following the first elections since the 2025 uprising that toppled 74-year-old Oli's government.

"They were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law," Kathmandu Valley police spokesman Om Adhikari said.

An inquiry commission into the violence found that at least 76 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising on September 8 and 9.

At least 20 young people were killed in a crackdown on the first day of protests, which began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

The unrest spread nationwide the following day as parliament and government offices were set ablaze, resulting in the collapse of Oli's government.

Its report said it was "not established that there was an order to shoot", but added that "no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives".

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‘Under control’

Oli has denied ordering security forces to open fire on protesters.