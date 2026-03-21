Türkiye on Saturday condemned rising Israeli settler terrorism and expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that the trend is eroding hopes for a lasting peace.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said recent attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, along with pressure from Israel’s security forces, are increasingly targeting Palestinians and their fundamental rights.

The ministry stressed that such actions — alongside what it called annexation practices — are weakening the prospects of a two-state solution, which Ankara views as essential for long-term regional stability.

It added that settler violence is directly threatening Palestinians’ “right to life” and called for an immediate halt to both settlement expansion and attacks.