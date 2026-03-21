TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye slams Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank, warns of threat to two-state solution
Ankara says escalating violence and settlement expansion are undermining peace prospects and violating Palestinian rights.
Türkiye slams Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank, warns of threat to two-state solution
Türkiye says recent attacks by illegal Israeli settlers are increasingly targeting Palestinians and their fundamental rights. / Public domain
March 21, 2026

Türkiye on Saturday condemned rising Israeli settler terrorism and expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, warning that the trend is eroding hopes for a lasting peace.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said recent attacks by illegal Israeli settlers, along with pressure from Israel’s security forces, are increasingly targeting Palestinians and their fundamental rights.

The ministry stressed that such actions — alongside what it called annexation practices — are weakening the prospects of a two-state solution, which Ankara views as essential for long-term regional stability.

It added that settler violence is directly threatening Palestinians’ “right to life” and called for an immediate halt to both settlement expansion and attacks.

RelatedTRT World - Europe, Canada decry increasing illegal Israeli settler terror in occupied West Bank
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Call for international action

Türkiye said ending these practices is not only required under international law but also critical to preventing further destabilisation in the region.

The United Nations and much of the international community consider the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, to be occupied territory and view Israeli settlements as illegal under international law.

Ankara’s statement reflects growing international concern over rising tensions in the territory, as violence and settlement activity continue to fuel the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Israel exploiting regional turmoil to expand West Bank illegal settlements: Palestine
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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