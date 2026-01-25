WORLD
Venezuela interim president urges opposition talks after Maduro ouster
Rodriguez says peace must transcend political divisions, calling for respectful dialogue and agreements between rival factions.
Interim president Rodriguez waves ahead of her first annual address at the National Assembly in Caracas on January 15, 2026. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez called on Saturday for discussions with the opposition to reach "agreements" for peace, three weeks after the US ouster of her former boss, Nicolas Maduro.

"There can be no political or partisan differences when it comes to peace in Venezuela," Rodriguez said on state television, speaking from the coastal state of La Guaira.

"Despite our differences, we must speak to each other with respect. Despite our differences, we must come together and reach agreements," she added.

Rodriguez will soon visit the United States, a senior US official told Reuters earlier, signalling President Donald Trump’s openness to engaging the oil-rich nation’s new leader for the first time in over 25 years.

In early January 2026, United States military forces conducted a high-profile operation in Venezuela’s capital that resulted in the capture of President Maduro and his wife, who were subsequently taken to the United States to face narcotics-related charges.

The operation, described by the US government as an effort to disrupt drug trafficking and restore stability, drew widespread international attention and criticism, with some world leaders condemning the manner of Maduro’s removal and raising concerns about Venezuelan sovereignty and regional stability.

Following Maduro’s ouster, Venezuela’s Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice ordered former vice-president Rodriguez to assume the role of acting president to ensure continuity of governance amid ongoing political uncertainty.

Rodríguez has since been navigating complex internal divisions and external pressures, including from the United States, which is engaging with her interim government on economic and diplomatic fronts while also signalling potential involvement of opposition figures in Venezuela’s future political landscape.

