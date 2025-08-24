TÜRKİYE
Erdogan marks 954th anniversary of Malazgirt victory calling it a key milestone in history
The battle is regarded by Turks as the start of Anatolia’s transformation into Turkish homeland.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message on the anniversary of the August 26th Manzikert Victory / AA
August 24, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended events organised by the Archers Foundation in Ahlat, Bitlis, on Monday to commemorate the 954th anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt.

In his opening remarks, Erdogan said the victory was a significant turning point that determined the fate of Türkiye.

“The Victory of Malazgirt, won exactly 954 years ago, on August 26, 1071, under the leadership of Sultan Alp Arslan, changed the course of our history,” the Turkish President said.

“With this victory, the Turkish nation demonstrated its will to make Anatolia its eternal homeland and laid the foundation for its deep-rooted existence that has endured for a thousand years.”

On August 26, 1071, the Seljuks defeated the larger Byzantine forces, opening Anatolia to lasting Turkish rule.

The anniversary of this battle, symbolising Turkish resilience, aligns with Türkiye’s terror-free initiative aimed at eliminating the PKK threat, which has long plagued regions where the Seljuks once prepared for battle.

“Today, our most important duty is to keep the spirit of Malazgirt alive and pass on this sacred legacy to future generations. Because Malazgirt was not just a battle, but the symbol of our nation's thousand-year-old brotherhood, love of country, and will to coexist,” President Erdogan said.

On Monday, Erdogan also led a Cabinet meeting in Ahlat, Bitlis province, at a newly opened presidential complex—the first modern presidential office outside Ankara.

Ahlat served as the Seljuk army’s departure point before the Battle of Malazgirt , located in today’s Mus province.

“On this occasion, I extend my most sincere congratulations to our noble nation on the anniversary of the August 26th Victory of Malazgirt,” Erdogan said.

Key battles of the War of Independence took place in August, earning the month the informal title “month of victories,” with August 30 officially celebrated as Victory Day in the country.

SOURCE:AA
