President Donald Trump says he may punish countries with tariffs if they don’t back the US's control of Greenland.



Trump reiterated on Friday that the United States needs Greenland for national security.

"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security," he said during a roundtable discussion on rural health care at the White House.

"I may do that for Greenland, too," Trump said, recounting a past exchange with French President Emmanuel Macron in which he used the threat of a sweeping 25 percent tariff to push for higher drug prices in France.

Trump, for months, has insisted that the US should control Greenland, a self-governing territory that is part of Denmark.

But the president had not previously mentioned using tariffs to try to force the issue.