ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Israel Katz threatens Iran must not be allowed to restore its nuclear and missile programmes, calls for firm military posture across region.
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Israel Katz says Iran must not be allowed to restore its nuclear and missile programs, calls for firm military posture across region / Reuters
July 23, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Iran must be prevented from rebuilding its nuclear and missile programmes, warning that renewed conflict between the two countries remains a possibility.

"There is a possibility of renewing the war against Iran," Katz was quoted as saying during a security assessment alongside Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and senior commanders, according to Maariv.

"It is essential to formulate a plan that ensures Iran does not return to its nuclear and missile projects," he added.

Katz also talked about other Israeli aggressions in the region: "There are two open fronts—Gaza and Yemen—which must be decisively resolved under a firm offensive policy, as was done in Iran, Lebanon and Syria."

His remarks follow a brief but intense round of hostilities between Israel and Iran in June.

On June 13, Israel—backed by the United States—launched a 12-day unprovoked aggression against Iran, targeting military installations, nuclear sites, civilians, high-ranking officers and scientists.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence facilities.

A US-brokered ceasefire between the two countries was announced on June 23.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
