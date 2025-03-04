WAR ON GAZA
Egypt’s Al-Azhar condemns Israel’s blockade of Gaza aid during Ramadan as ‘starvation crime’
Egypt’s Islamic authority slams starvation tactics, calls for global action to lift siege.
March 4, 2025

Al-Azhar, Egypt’s prestigious Islamic institution, denounced Israel on Monday for barring humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, labeling the move a “crime of starving innocent children, women and men” that disregards the sanctity of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The statement, posted on X, condemned Israel’s “cowardly decision” to halt aid convoys as a flagrant violation of human values.

The statement emphasized that Israel, in perpetrating this act, “deprives innocent civilians of food, showing a complete disregard for mercy and human values,” particularly during Ramadan.

The institution called on governments to utilise their diplomatic and political tools to break the oppressive siege on Gaza’s hungry population during the holy month.

It warned that the blockade is intended to force Palestinians to choose between dying of hunger or fleeing Gaza, giving up their land to the occupying entity.

Al-Azhar urged Islamic countries and the international community to demand the immediate opening of border crossings, facilitate the entry of aid convoys and hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

The statement called for war criminals responsible for some of the most horrific acts in modern history to face trial and justice.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The agre ement has halted Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 48,400 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
